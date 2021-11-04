Fans gush over Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Diwali picture

Alia Bhatt on Friday took to social media to share a picture with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor as they celebrated Diwali together.
Fans gushed at the way the two kept looking at each other lovingly. Alia Bhatt's caption for the Instagram post was also apt in showing the love they have for each other.
Ranbir Kapoor, who has dated a string of A-list Bollywood actresses in the past such as Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, started dating Alia Bhatt after his break-up with Kaif a few years ago.
While many predicted their relationship will not last long owing to Ranbir's frequent relationships, the two are still very much in love, as is evident from this post.
