Gal Gadot to play the evil queen in Disney’s ‘Snow White’? Find out

Gal Gadot to play the evil queen in Disney’s ‘Snow White’?

Gal Gadot is in final talks with Disney to play the evil queen in the outlets’ upcoming live-action adaptation of Snow White, reported the Deadline.

The studio is set to embark on the remake of its 1937 famed animated film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

As per the reports, the Wonder Woman actor will star against the West Side Story actor Rachel Zegler, who was signed as the ‘fairest’ princess earlier in June.

Fans can’t wait to see Gadot play the wicked character and deliver the iconic dialogue “Mirror Mirror on the wall, who is the fairest of them all” on big screen.

The production of the much-anticipated film is slated to start in 2022 and will be helmed by Marc-Webb who is known for his work in helming The Amazing Spider-Man.

Meanwhile, the studio is also remaking The Little Mermaid, Lilo and Stitch and Pinocchio.