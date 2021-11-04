Gal Gadot to play the evil queen in Disney’s ‘Snow White’? Find out

Gal Gadot is in final talks with Disney to play the evil queen in the outlets’ upcoming live-action adaptation of Snow White, reported the Deadline.
The studio is set to embark on the remake of its 1937 famed animated film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.
As per the reports, the Wonder Woman actor will star against the West Side Story actor Rachel Zegler, who was signed as the ‘fairest’ princess earlier in June.
Fans can’t wait to see Gadot play the wicked character and deliver the iconic dialogue “Mirror Mirror on the wall, who is the fairest of them all” on big screen.
The production of the much-anticipated film is slated to start in 2022 and will be helmed by Marc-Webb who is known for his work in helming The Amazing Spider-Man.
Meanwhile, the studio is also remaking The Little Mermaid, Lilo and Stitch and Pinocchio.
Famous armourers address the shock of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ death
'I don't see Kanye as a political person at all,' says John legend
Britney Spears 'is beside herself and broke down in tears of joy' to finally get her life back.
'What is the right amount?' asks Jennifer Garner
Jason Bowles said his client, Hannah Gutierrez, had pulled ammunition from a box that she believed contained only...
Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II's second son, has not been criminally charged