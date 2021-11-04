Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’ over Queen’s COP26 address

Experts recently came forward with claims regarding Prince Harry's possible heartbreak over being 'snubbed' by Queen Elizabeth's COP26 speech.

Royal biographer Angela Levin spent years accompanying the royal on his official engagements and told The Sun, "I imagine he could well feel snubbed.”

She also went on to highlight key aspects of Prince Harry’s personality which may suggest his heartbreak over the royal rift.

She also went on to add, "I think he's very sensitive now about his family, and I think he's between a rock and a hard place, but he's on a one-way road.”

"He was very close to his father and his brother, but is so rude about them now - and he may well feel that he's missing out.”

“He's missed out on this climate change discussion, which he's trying to work for as well.”

Before concluding he added, "But you can't have it both ways. You can't be independent but part of it. I don't believe he's grasped that."