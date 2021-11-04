Sofia Richie sizzles in curve-clinging athleisure as she steps out with her beau

Sofia Richie seemingly teased her ex Scott Disick with her stylish appearance in curve-clinging athleisure with her boyfriend Elliot Grainge.

The emerging model, who broke up with Scott Disick after a three-year romance in 2020, regularly inspires fashionistas on her Instagram account with her trendy outfits.



The 29-year-old model apparently made fun of Scott Disick with her style amid his split from Amelia Hamlin.

She was seen on two separate occasions, rocking an all-black athleisure to draw attention of her ex Scott Disick.

Richie was seen doing a spot of shopping at Maxfield wearing a sleek black bomber jacket and a pair of leggings which accentuated her body. She also rocked a pair of chunky white trainers and carried a colorful Fendi bag.

The fashionista armed herself with a sleek leopard print face mask to defeat ongoing pandemic.

Sofia Richie was also photographed spending some quality time with her boyfriend Elliot Grainge. Her boyfriend bundled up against the cool air with a dark blue cap and grey hoodie covering up his head. He rocked a pair of black joggers and blue trainers.