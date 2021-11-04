Kendall Jenner receives heartwarming birthday wish from her sister Kylie Jenner

 
Kylie Jenner shares an adorable throwback photo of herself and Kendall Jenner

By Web Desk
November 04, 2021
Kylie Jenner showed off her feelings for sister Kendall Jenner as she penned a heartwarming note  to her partner in crime on her 26th birthday.

The makeup mogul shared an adorable throwback photo of herself and Kendall Jenner to celebrate her 26th birthday on Wednesday (November 3).

She wrote: “Happy birthday to my sister, my partner in crime, my best friend!”

"I wouldn’t want to walk through life with anyone else. i love you forever horsegirlk,” she added.

Supermodel Kendall and cosmetics mogul Kylie are all smiles and look cute in white Prada shirts  in their childhood picture.