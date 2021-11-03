Richard Madeley to replace Piers Morgan as Good Morning Britain host

Richard Madeley is said to be replacing Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain.
According to The Sun Richard’s deal may be worth £300,000 and will kick off once his stint I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here concludes.
A source told the paper: "Richard has always maintained he would never do GMB full-time, as he loves his life as it is."
"But as the weeks have gone by, and he’s proven a constant hit with viewers, he’s really got into his stride and has been enjoying it more and more.
"After a couple of meetings with ITV bosses, he was offered a full-time contract. And after consulting with his family, especially wife Judy, he decided “sod it” — and to go for it."
Fakhri will be buried in Damascus today
Justin Bieber and Coldplay have been roped in for this year’s Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball, announced the outlet.
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir welcomed daughter Alyana on October 8 2021
'I think all his wishes came true when his son came back home,' says Kajol
'Mother-in-laws demand fairer brides for their son,' reveals Fahad Mirza
Ross will release "Thank You", her first studio album since 2006’s "I Love You", on Friday.