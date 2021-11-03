 
close
Wednesday November 03, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Richard Madeley to replace Piers Morgan as Good Morning Britain host

Richard Madeley's deal is said to be worth £300,000

By Web Desk
November 03, 2021
Richard Madeley to replace Piers Morgan as Good Morning Britain host

Richard Madeley is said to be replacing Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain.

According to The Sun Richard’s deal may be worth £300,000 and will kick off once his stint I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here concludes.

A source told the paper: "Richard has always maintained he would never do GMB full-time, as he loves his life as it is."

"But as the weeks have gone by, and he’s proven a constant hit with viewers, he’s really got into his stride and has been enjoying it more and more.

"After a couple of meetings with ITV bosses, he was offered a full-time contract. And after consulting with his family, especially wife Judy, he decided “sod it” — and to go for it."