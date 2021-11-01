Amber Heard lands in trouble in dog smuggling case

Heard earlier apologised for bringing her and Depp's dogs into the country without appropriate documentation

Amber Heard is being probed for a false oath in an FBI-backed investigation into allegations that she lied to Australian authorities after smuggling her and Johnny Depp's dogs in 2015.



According to the Daily Mail, the American actress escaped biosecurity charges after publicly apologising and citing a lack of sleep for bringing her then-husband's Yorkshire Terriers Pistol and Boo into the country without the appropriate documentation.

However, the spokesperson added in their statement that "the department is seeking to obtain witness statements and once obtained, the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions will consider whether the evidence is sufficient to warrant pursuance of the matter."

After a year this information became public when one of Johnny Depp's associates pointed out the actor's 2020 libel suit against a British tabloid that Heard asked him to lie under oath after she was charged with illegitimate importing of the dogs into Australia after flying with them on a private jet without authorized permission.

According to Daily Mail, Australia's Department of Agriculture, Water, and Environment has revived the criminal inquiry and requested the FBI's aid in locating witnesses in the US. The FBI has not confirmed the information as of yet.