Alec Baldwin is back on Twitter after ‘Rust’ shooting incident

Alec Baldwin returned on Saturday, by complimenting the Halloween costume of comedian Mario Cantone

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin made his normal come back on Twitter following the tragic killing of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust set.

The SNL star had stayed away from social media after issuing a statement about him cooperating with the family of the deceased director of photography on the project.

Baldwin returned on Saturday, by complimenting the Halloween costume of comedian Mario Cantone, and proceeded to retweet a thread about teachers.

The actor then returned to giving his take on politics on Saturday night, responding to author Kurt Anderson who had asked his followers of examples of "once-great American institutions misleadingly operating under their old names?"

“The federal government,” he replied.

Later on Saturday, he broke silence about the Rust shooting incident as well with his wife Hilaria Baldwin by his side.

Baldwin and his wife Hilaria spoke to reporters who intercepted them in Manchester, Vermont, in his first on-camera comments since Hutchins died after the shooting on the set of the 19th-century Western "Rust" on October 21.

"She was my family," he told the reporters in the footage.

"There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this. This is a one in a trillion episode."

Calls have grown since the incident for better control of weapons on Hollywood sets, and Baldwin said the effort was "something I am extremely interested in."

But he could not say whether he would ever work with firearms on a set again.

He also said that production on "Rust," which was suspended immediately after the killing, would not resume.