Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson 'just friends' after spotted holding hands

Kim Kardashian began her Halloween weekend with Pete Davidson by her side.

As reported by Hollywood Life, the pair hit the amusement park to chill with Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and other friends.

According to the reports the comedian and the KKW Beauty mogul appeared close as they both rode the roller-coaster together.

In a photo obtained by People the pair, at one point, even held hands prompting a wave of romance rumours.

However a source told the outlet, that the duo’s relationship is completely platonic and that they often see each other because of their friend circles.

"They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time," the source said.

"It's just friends hanging out."

Take a look:

Photo: People



