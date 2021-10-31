Bill Maher expresses fury over COVID restrictions: ‘Just resume living’ 

Famed comedian and TV presenter Bill Maher is not too happy about the COVID-19 restrictions continuing.
Addressing his audience in the latest episode of his talk show, Maher expressed his relief about Dr. Anthony Fauci giving a green signal to Halloween celebrations.
"Just resume living. I know some people seem to not want to give up on the wonderful pandemic, but you know what? It's over. There's always going to be a variant,” he said.
“You shouldn't have to wear masks. I should be to … I haven't had a meeting with my staff since March of 2020. Why?" he added.
"Also, vaccine, mask, pick one! You've got to pick. You can't make me mask if I've had the vaccine," he protested.
The family of four , including children Luna,5, and Miles,3, dressed in head-to-toe black
'I ended up discovering a whole lot of hidden things about myself,' reveals Will Smith
The ‘Rust’ shooting incident leaves criminal charges ‘on the table’ still for Alec Baldwin
The pair hit the amusement park to chill with Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Baker and other friends
Puneeth Rajkumar died on Friday after he suffered a heart attack while working out in a gym.
Jennifer Hudson sang "A Natural Woman" in honor of the singer-songwriter King, 79, who led the audience in a singalong...