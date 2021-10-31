Bill Maher expresses fury over COVID restrictions: ‘Just resume living’

Famed comedian and TV presenter Bill Maher is not too happy about the COVID-19 restrictions continuing.

Addressing his audience in the latest episode of his talk show, Maher expressed his relief about Dr. Anthony Fauci giving a green signal to Halloween celebrations.

"Just resume living. I know some people seem to not want to give up on the wonderful pandemic, but you know what? It's over. There's always going to be a variant,” he said.

“You shouldn't have to wear masks. I should be to … I haven't had a meeting with my staff since March of 2020. Why?" he added.

"Also, vaccine, mask, pick one! You've got to pick. You can't make me mask if I've had the vaccine," he protested.