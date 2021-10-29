Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's romantic journey faces new hurdles

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, who are proud parents to 13-month-old daughter Khai, have reportedly gone their separate ways after an alleged altercation between the singer and model's mom Yolanda Hadid.

The 26-year-old supermodel and the former One Direction singer, 28, seemingly ended their romantic journey after facing new speed-breaker that jolted their whole romantic life in a moment.

The showbiz lovebirds have gone their separate ways, according to multiple sources to a media outlet.

"They are not together right now. They are both good parents though," claims a Hadid family friend.

"They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild."

"Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time," Gigi's rep told a magazine in an statement.

Gigi's boyfriend Zayn Malik has adamantly denied hitting Gigi Hadid’s mum as he posted a statement.

It comes after Gigi's mother Yolanda alleged Zayn had "struck" her during an argument and was reportedly considering filing a police report against him.