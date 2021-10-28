Kate Middleton and Prince William to host a reception on November 1

The Queen will not attend the COP26 UN climate conference in Glasgow, after "advice to rest" from doctors following an overnight hospital stay, her Buckingham Palace office said Tuesday.
According to reports, Prince Charles will join Prince William and Kate Middleton to host a reception for the key members of the Sustainable Markets Initiative and winners and finalists of the first Earthshot Prize Awards at The Clydeside Distillery on November 1.
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, will attend an evening reception to mark the opening day of COP26.
Queen Elizabeth will address the assembled delegates via a recorded message.
"Her Majesty has regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow" for a November 1 reception, the palace said in a statement.
"Her Majesty is disappointed not to attend the reception but will deliver an address to the assembled delegates via a recorded video message," the statement added.
