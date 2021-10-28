 
Thursday October 28, 2021
Entertainment

Halloween Is Coming! Best Celebrity Costumes 2021

From Kendall Jenner to Doja Cat, look at the best dressed celebrities ahead of the spookiest event of the year

By Web Desk
October 28, 2021
It's that time of the year!

Halloween is just around the corner and our celebrities are making sure to bring their fashion A-Game.

From Kendall Jenner to Doja Cat, take a look at the best dressed celebrities ahead of the spookiest event of the year!

Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian

The newly engaged love birds have debut their Halloween look  in all-black outfits featuring mesh tops, leather pieces, and studded belts. The  duo completed its look with handcuffs.  


Kendall Jenner 

The supermodel dresses up as a corpse bride. Kendall slips  into a long mesh veil paired with matching gloves and platform heels.

Doja Cat

The rapper has dressed up as Princess Kida from film Atlantis: The Lost Empire this year. Doja Cat wears a two-piece periwinkle paired with a green amulet and a gold bangle.


Winnie Harlow 

The Canadian fashion model glams in a dazzling  wrap-around teal-and-brown ensemble, embellished with seas shells and crystals.