Halloween Is Coming! Best Celebrity Costumes 2021

It's that time of the year!



Halloween is just around the corner and our celebrities are making sure to bring their fashion A-Game.

From Kendall Jenner to Doja Cat, take a look at the best dressed celebrities ahead of the spookiest event of the year!

Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian



The newly engaged love birds have debut their Halloween look in all-black outfits featuring mesh tops, leather pieces, and studded belts. The duo completed its look with handcuffs.







Kendall Jenner

The supermodel dresses up as a corpse bride. Kendall slips into a long mesh veil paired with matching gloves and platform heels.





Doja Cat

The rapper has dressed up as Princess Kida from film Atlantis: The Lost Empire this year. Doja Cat wears a two-piece periwinkle paired with a green amulet and a gold bangle.







Winnie Harlow

The Canadian fashion model glams in a dazzling wrap-around teal-and-brown ensemble, embellished with seas shells and crystals.



