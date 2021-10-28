Halloween Is Coming! Best Celebrity Costumes 2021

It's that time of the year!
Halloween is just around the corner and our celebrities are making sure to bring their fashion A-Game.
From Kendall Jenner to Doja Cat, take a look at the best dressed celebrities ahead of the spookiest event of the year!
The newly engaged love birds have debut their Halloween look in all-black outfits featuring mesh tops, leather pieces, and studded belts. The duo completed its look with handcuffs.
Kendall Jenner
The supermodel dresses up as a corpse bride. Kendall slips into a long mesh veil paired with matching gloves and platform heels.
The rapper has dressed up as Princess Kida from film Atlantis: The Lost Empire this year. Doja Cat wears a two-piece periwinkle paired with a green amulet and a gold bangle.
Winnie Harlow
The Canadian fashion model glams in a dazzling wrap-around teal-and-brown ensemble, embellished with seas shells and crystals.
