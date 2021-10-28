Prince Harry could throw father Charles under the bus in explosive memoir: expert

Harry will not even spare his own father, who according to a royal expert, will be 'more in the firing line'

Prince Harry is all set to unleash a storm with his explosive memoir, slated to release in 2022.



The Duke of Sussex will not even spare his own father, who according to a royal expert, will be 'more in the firing line.'

“If I was Prince Charles, I’d be looking for a pile of coats to hide under,” royal commentator Andrew Morton told Us Weekly said.

He went on to add that the 37-year-old duke’s book is already finished. “I think we’re going to see Charles once more in the firing line.”

As revealed by Morton, Charles will be “looking for a hard hat” after the memoir’s publication.

“The thing about Harry is that if you ask him a straight question, he’ll give you a straight answer,” added the author of Meghan and the Unmasking of the Monarchy.

After news of the book surfaced, alarm bills started to ring at the Buckingham Palace over what Harry might say.

“They haven’t received a copy yet and don’t know what to expect,” an insider said. “It’s making them nervous.”