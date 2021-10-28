'Squid Game' lands People’s Choice Awards 2021 nomination with BTS, TXT

Capturing another recognition, Netflix's Squid Game on Wednesday landed nomination for the USA’s esteemed People’s Choice Awards.

The award show let its lineup for 2021 out, which highlighted a few major South Korean mentions, including K-Pop boy bands, BTS and TXT.

According to the line-up, Squid Game has been included in 'The Bingeworthy Show of 2021' category along with Loki, Sex/Life and Ted Lasso.

On the other hand, the seven-member boy band received another nod in its popularity with three nominations in 'The Group of 2021', 'The Song of 2021', and 'The Music video of 2021' category.

While BTS’ collaboration with Coldplay for the song, My Universe, has added another nomination to its credit.

Another K-pop band, Tomorrow X Together also secured a spot in the run for 'The New Artist of 2021' category being the group’s first ever mention in the awards show.

The show is slated to take place on December 7th 2021.