Thursday October 28, 2021
Lady Gaga craves for 'blood' in 'House of Gucci' new teaser: Watch Here

By Web Desk
October 28, 2021
Lady Gaga is all set for a stellar performance  in her upcoming crime-drama House of Gucci.

In teaser two of the much-anticipated film, fan's spot Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) meeting Maurizio Gucci( Adam Driver)for the first time.

"Gucci is like a cake," Maurizio says in the 30-second clip. "You have a taste, then you want more, and then you want the whole thing for yourself."

Gaga however replies, "Gucci needs new blood."

House of Gucci is based on  Sara Gay Forden’s novel "The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed."

The movie officially drops  in cinemas November 26th.