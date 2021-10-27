When J-Hope warned Jimin to 'stay away' from him: 'I can't stand it anymore'

BTS member J-Hope once began a pretend fight with Jimin, scaring the rest of the group.
An old resurfaced video features an angry J-Hope fighting for his spot after Jimin mischievously stole his solo spot during a photo shoot.
"I can't stand it anymore," he told the camera, "You die," he added. "Watch me, I'm coming for revenge," he said.
J-Hope, who tried to put on a serious face in his video, controlled his laughter further when Jimin finally arrived in the room.
"Stay away from me!" he announced, having Jimin burst into laughter. "Give me the camera, please," he asked before shooting punches in the air while Jimin tried to calm him down. Jimin also offered a justification.
Speaking about the incident, Jimin told fans, “I didn't know I did something wrong. I just... We were supposed to take photos from Chuseok (a holiday similar to Thanksgiving in Korea) cards. When I returned, he didn't say a single word. So I secretly took them from his hand and took the photo right there. His face was so red and veins were showing on his neck."
