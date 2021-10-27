Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Singh to start new year as married couple?

Bollywood lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are officially sealing the deal by year end, reports Indian media.
A source close to the couple has confirmed a winter wedding for the Bhramastra duo.
"Ranbir has pushed the Animal shoot to 2022; besides, he has to Shamshera to promote, which releases in March 2022. The buzz is that the two are getting married in December, which is why they’ve kept their date diaries empty, just as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had done even as they denied about the wedding before going off to Italy to get married. Hopefully, there’ll be an official announcement, just as the Kapoors normally do."
Ranbir and Alia have been waiting for a couple of years now. Speaking with Rajeev Masand in an earlier interview, Ranbir revealed that he will be 'ticking off' wedding from his checklist 'very soon.'
