Adele's overjoyed fan shares star struck moment with singer in Griffith Park

A fan 'casually stumbles' upon Adele filming in Griffith Park

Joey Pucino, a fan and Los Angeles resident, was over the moon to hear a faint voice of Adele singing when he was hiking in Griffith Park.

The Hello hit maker was filming for a part of her concert for a CBS special show when the fan spotter her.

The LA resident then posted a thirteen-second-long video of Griffith Observatory on his Twitter account.

He captioned the clip, “Casually stumbled upon Adele filming her special while hiking in Graffith Park.”

The Post reported that Pucino took a different route to trail up mount Hollywood as the park was closed.

“(I) was just admiring the view when suddenly we heard her performing,” the outlet quoted Pucino.

The fan continued, “I couldn’t see her directly, but could see the stage and projection of her. We could hear the audience cheering and heard a handful of songs.”