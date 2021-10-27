 
close
Wednesday October 27, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Adele's overjoyed fan shares star struck moment with singer in Griffith Park

Adele leaves fan Joey Pucino swooning with her melodies

By Web Desk
October 27, 2021
A fan casually stumbles upon Adele filming in Griffith Park
A fan 'casually stumbles' upon Adele filming in Griffith Park

Joey Pucino, a fan and Los Angeles  resident, was over the moon to  hear a faint voice of Adele singing  when he was hiking in  Griffith Park.

The Hello hit maker was filming for a part of her concert for a CBS special show when the  fan spotter her. 

The LA resident then posted a thirteen-second-long video of Griffith Observatory on his Twitter account.

He captioned the clip, “Casually stumbled upon Adele filming her special while hiking in Graffith Park.”

The Post reported that Pucino took a different route to trail up mount Hollywood as the park was closed.

“(I) was just admiring the view when suddenly we heard her performing,” the outlet quoted Pucino.

The fan continued, “I couldn’t see her directly, but could see the stage and projection of her. We could hear the audience cheering and heard a handful of songs.” 