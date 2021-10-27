Herbie Herbert, manager of famous rock band Journey, dies at 73

Herbie Herbert, the man who managed bands such as Journey and the Steve Miller Band, has died of natural causes at the age of 73.



Walter James Herbert began his career in the industry as a roadie for Santana and was best known for his managerial role for Journey the band who sang the iconic tune Don't Stop Believing.



He also managed a San Francisco-bed rock band called Frumious Bandersnatch, which got its name from a character from Lewis Carroll's poem called Jabberwocky.



Walter also managed the Steve Miller Band and co-managed the Swedish groups Roxette and Europe. Herbie went on to establish Nightmare Productions which would make Journey's records.