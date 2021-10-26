Britney Spears bares thoughts about her family ruining her life

Britney Spears revealed her family has caused her immense pain, more than anyone can ever imagine.
The pop icon lashed out at her family in an Instagram post, calling them out “for hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know!!!”
“Don’t you find it weird when you jump through hoops to organize trips or set up lunch dates with people you love only to know they’ll bail on you or leave after 10 minutes ???” the Toxic singer wrote — after announcing she found her mini typewriter, depicted in the post.
“OK I get it … they’re only available to me when it’s convenient for them … well I’m no longer available to any of them now !!!” Spears continued.
“I don’t mind being alone … and actually I’m tired of being this understanding Mother Teresa … if you’re rude to me then I’m done … peace out!!!”
Spears then went on to state she is aware that “the conservatorship is about to be over,” though she “still [wants] justice!!!”
“I’m only 5’4″ and I’ve played the bigger person my entire life,” she concluded. “Do you know how hard that is???”
