Aryan Khan will not go home today, bail plea hearing to resume tomorrow

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan will stay a day longer in jail. Aryan has been lodged in Arthur Road Jail for more than three weeks.
Bombay High Court has rescheduled the star kid's bail plea hearing to Wednesday, October 27 at 2.30 PM.
In today's hearing, Aryan's lawyer Mukul Rohatgi argued that the star kid should be sent to rehab rather than jail.
The 23-year-old star son was arrested on October 3 after a drugs raid on a cruise ship party by Narcotics Control Bureau officers in disguise.
Jennifer Lopez is working in Canada while Ben Affleck is busy in America
'When we started winding down the pitch, and getting to his death, Robert started crying,' said Joe Russo
Halyna Hutchins died following Alec Baldwin accidentally firing a prop gun on the Rust movie set
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's trip comes after Maldives vacation
Asim Azhar promises fans the new song will be out soon
Kim Kardashian revealed that Kayne West is the most inspirational person to her despite their split