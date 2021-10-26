Aftab Shivdasani supports Virat Kohli after 'Rohit Sharma' comment

Indian actor Aftab Shivdasani is heaping praises on Virat Kohli after the Indian cricket team captain faced thrashing at the hands of Pakistan in the October 24 T20 World Cup match.
At a post match press conference, Kohli seemed to have lost his calm when a journalist asked him if he should have considered playing Ishan Kishan ahead of Rohit Sharma.
“That’s a very brave question. What do you think, sir?" responded Virat. "I played the team that I thought was the best. What is your opinion? Will you drop Rohit Sharma from T20 Internationals? You know what he did in the last game that we played?” Virat said. He then laughed and added, “Unbelievable! Sir, if you want controversy, please tell me before, so I can answer accordingly," he concluded with a satirical laughter.
Praising Virat’s answer, Aftab turned to his Twitter and wrote, “Respect. That’s how leaders should conduct themselves. @imVkohli," he added clapping emoticons.
Take a look:
