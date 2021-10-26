Asim Azhar celebrates Pakistan vs. India victory with 'special' song announcement

Singer Asim Azhar is celebrating Pakistan's victory against India in the October 24th T20 World Cup match with a special announcement.

The Teriyaan hitmaker turned to his Twitter on Monday to announce a celebratory single for fans.

"Kal raat ki khushi mein...new single releasing after world cup [heart emoticons] first song of the album[folded hand emoticons]," shared Asim Azhar.

Sharing the Tweet to his Instagram Stories later, Asim promised fans that his new single is coming sooner than they tink.

"there. i said it. its a promise," Asim assured fans.