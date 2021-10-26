 
Tuesday October 26, 2021
Asim Azhar celebrates Pakistan vs. India victory with 'special' song announcement

Asim Azhar promises fans the new song will be out soon

By Web Desk
October 26, 2021
Singer Asim Azhar is celebrating Pakistan's victory against India in the October 24th T20 World Cup match with a special announcement.

The Teriyaan hitmaker turned to his Twitter on Monday to announce a celebratory single for fans.

"Kal raat ki khushi mein...new single releasing after world cup [heart emoticons] first song of the album[folded hand emoticons]," shared Asim Azhar.

Asim Azhar celebrates Pakistan vs. India victory with special song announcement

Sharing the Tweet to his Instagram Stories later, Asim promised fans that his new single is coming sooner than they tink.

"there. i said it. its a promise," Asim assured fans. 