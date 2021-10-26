Coronation Street actor Johnny Briggs disowns drug addict daughter from £550,000 will

Coronation Street star Johnny Briggs' will has marginalized his outcast daughter.
According to Daily Mail, the 85-year-old cut his eldest daugther, Karen Briggs, out of £550,000 property. Briggs passed away in February.
His UK and US assets, including a house in Florida, are left to his other five children.
As per The Sun, Johnny disowned daughter Karen in 1980 after she gave her 14-year-old daughter Class A drugs.
The deceased's current estate is divided equally between his five other children — Jennifer Davies, 43, Michael Briggs, 41, Stephanie Briggs, 39, Anthony Briggs, and Mark Briggs, 58.
