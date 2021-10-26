Gwyneth Paltrow almost died when giving birth to daughter Apple

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that she almost died when she was birthing her first child Apple.
Speaking on an episode of Armchair Expert, the Iron Man star spoke about how women’s bodies change after pregnancies and went on narrate how she had to go through C-section to deliver the now 17-year-old.
"I had two cesareans," she shared.
"My daughter was an emergency. It was crazy—we almost died. It was, like, not good."
While she did not give any specifics, the actress spoke about what she thought of the gaping scar that resulted from the procedure.
"Anyway, there's a big scar across your body, and you're like, 'Oh, wow, that didn't used to be there.' And it's not that it's bad, or you want to judge it, but you're just like, 'Oh, my god.'"
