Couple Goals: Joe Jonas holds umbrella for wife Sophie Turner amid West Hollywood rain

Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner are making fans gush with their sweet bond.
The couple was spotted strolling on the streets of West Hollywood for a shopping spree on Monday.
For their day out, Jonas wore a red-and-gray varsity jacket with a graphic-printed t-shirt whereas Turner opted for a sizable black coat worn above a navy blue hoodie.
However, Joe Jonas' mere act of holding an umbrella over his spouse's head was what really made fans gush.
Joe and Sophie tied the knot in 2019. The duo shares one-year-old daughter named Willa.
