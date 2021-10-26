 
close
Tuesday October 26, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Couple Goals: Joe Jonas holds umbrella for wife Sophie Turner amid West Hollywood rain

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner share daughter Willa together

By  Web Desk
October 26, 2021
Couple Goals: Joe Jonas holds umbrella for wife Sophie Turner amid West Hollywood rain
Couple Goals: Joe Jonas holds umbrella for wife Sophie Turner amid West Hollywood rain

Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner are  making fans gush with their  sweet  bond.

The   couple was spotted strolling on the streets of West Hollywood for  a shopping spree on Monday. 

For their day out, Jonas wore a red-and-gray varsity jacket  with a  graphic-printed t-shirt  whereas   Turner opted for a sizable black coat worn above a navy blue hoodie.

However, Joe Jonas' mere act of  holding an umbrella over his spouse's head was what really made fans gush.

Couple Goals: Joe Jonas holds umbrella for wife Sophie Turner amid West Hollywood rain

Joe and Sophie tied the knot in 2019. The duo shares  one-year-old daughter  named Willa.