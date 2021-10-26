James Micheal Tyler bagged his 'Friends' role due to his quality

James Micheal Tyler bagged the role of Gunther on 'Friends' due to his quality

Actor James Micheal Tyler's death left a hole in the hearts of Friends fans around the world.

The 59-year-old, who was suffering from prostrate cancer for three years, passed away on Sunday at his Los Angeles home.



In an earlier interview with the Insider, James had once revealed that he bagged the role of Gunther on Friends under the most unusual circumstances.

The deceased confessed that he only got the job because he knew how to use a coffee machine.

"You know, I honestly always thought my Masters in Fine Arts (MFA) would get me further in the acting world than knowing how to work an espresso machine! That was a happy accident and I'm very, very grateful to have had that skill."

Friends alumni, including Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, revisited their time with the actor in heartfelt social media tributes after the news of his death broke out on October 25.