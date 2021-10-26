Queen hesitant to cancel royal engagements over 'disappointing people'

Buckingham Palace has been wary over the Queen’s workload due to her health but monarch is reportedly reluctant with the decision.

The 95-year-old is said to be hesitant over canceling royal engagements as she does not want to "disappoint people".

Prince William and Prince Charles are said to be stepping up will now accompany the Queen for future events.

The news comes after the 95-year-old monarch was admitted to the hospital for the first time in eight years.

While Buckingham Palace issued a statement insisting that the Queen has been in "good spirits" the have yet to unveil the seriousness of her health.

"Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits."

She previously canceled her Northern Ireland tour and sparked concern when she was spotted using a walking stick.