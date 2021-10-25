Jessie J shares an emotional post after split with boyfriend, Max Pham Nguyen

Jessie J share an emotional post after split with boyfriend, Max Pham Nguyen

The American singer, Jessie J and her boyfriend Max Pham Nguyen have parted their ways after remaining in a relationship for seven months.

The 33-year-old singer, responding to Instagram Q&A on Sunday, revealed that 'nothing dramatic' happened between the couple.

In an emotional response to a question, the Bang Bang opened up about her relationship status. She said, “(I‘m) open, happy and loving myself.”

“Max and I have been friends for a while now,” she added.

The Price Tag hit-maker also shared that her ex was an 'amazing man' and, “We both have so much love and respect for each other.”

“It just wasn’t right romantically. So we both decided friends it is,” the songwriter went on.

The English singer also added, “I hate how much of a big deal other people can make your personal breakups.

"We are both happy, living and loving our lives," she wrote.