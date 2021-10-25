Saweetie opens up on taking Adele's pictures at LA Lakers' game

American rapper Saweetie has opened up on clicking pictures of vocal powerhouse Adele during Lakers’ NBA match.
The Icy Girl rapper and Hello songster made a stellar appearance at the match where they both were also seen having a chit chat.
What left fans wondering about the moment was the 28-year-old rapper clicking pictures of the Easy on Me singer.
While talking with The Hollywood Life, the rapper expressed that, “I just got this new hobby”.
“I’m now a cameraman. It’s really cool taking people’s pictures. I love being behind the camera, so I was actually taking a picture of her,” she added.
Not a long ago, the Best Friend songster also posted a few photos on her Instagram account, seen experimenting with the camera. She captioned the post, "Who wanna be my muse? I'm ready to start shoooooting."
