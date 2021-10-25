BTS' V pens heartfelt apology after his seated performance during PTD concert

BTS' Kim Taehyung , also known by his stage name V, has penned down a heartfelt apology, extended towards his fans for his seated performance during the latest concert.

The world-famous K-pop band had recently held their online concert , Permission To Dance On Stage, on 24th October.

During which, many fans were worried seeing the vocalist not being able to perform due to leg injury.

The singer remained seated during PTD performance while the rest of the six band mates rocked the stage.

The 25-year-old singer, later, took to Weverse – a Korean fan community platform- to share his apology for not giving his best during the event.

He wrote, “I'll come back looking (better). I'm sorry I couldn't show you enough although you'd bought tickets.”

Meanwhile, the world’s biggest K-Pop boy band is set to hold offline shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on November 27th-28th and December 1st -2nd.

