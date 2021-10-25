'BBC Radio 1' presenter, Adele Roberts, diagnosed with bowel cancer

BBC Radio 1 presenter, Adele Roberts, has been diagnosed with bowel cancer. The Weekend Breakfast presenter has announced on her Instagram account that she will undergo a surgery on Monday.
The 42-year-old host revealed that she came to know about the disease at the start of the month after which she decided to get the tumor removed before it causes her any harm.
“I’m going to have surgery tomorrow to remove the tumor and then see if I need any more treatment or if the cancer has spread,” she wrote along her picture.
Updating her followers about her health condition, the former Big Brother star shared, "So far the outlook is positive and I feel so lucky I can be treated.”
“It’s just the start of my journey but I'm going to give it everything," she assured her fans.
The RJ had sought medical consultation after having ‘digestion problem for a while’.
Roberts also encouraged anyone suffering from health problems to get a medical checkup right away before the disease becomes untreatable.
“As I've learned over the last few weeks, there's no 'normal' with cancer. Sadly it can affect anyone, at any age, anytime. It doesn't discriminate. Early detection can save your life," she added.
