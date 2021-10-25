Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to celebrate Halloween with Archie and Lilibet in LA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will mark a special milestone with their children Archie Harrison and Lilibet this week.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are all set to celebrate their first Halloween as a family of four in Los Angeles on October 31.

Two-year-old Archie, who was born in May 2019, has seen two Halloween celebrations as a young child. But this will be Lilibet's first, who Harry and Meghan welcomed into the world this past June.



In 2019, Meghan and Harry took to their joint Instagram page to offer their best wishes to their followers as they celebrated the fun festival for the first time with Archie.



The Sussexes, who stepped down as senior working members of the Royal Family last year and arrived in the US to live a financially independent life, shared a photo from their first Halloween as a married couple while on tour in New Zealand in 2018.



The couple wrote: "Happy Halloween! Wishing you all a safe and fun Halloween from our family (and our little pumpkin) to yours!"