Prince Harry, Meghan Markle eye UK Christmas amid Queen's health

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have plans to celebrate their Christmas in the UK because of the Queen’s recent health.

While Buckingham Palace insists that the monarch is "in good spirits" her recent tour cancelation and hospital visit sent off alarm bells over her advancing age.

The news would come as a positive one for the Queen as last year’s Christmas celebrations were called off due to Covid-19 and to have all her family reunited under one roof could be a source of delight.

Regarding the Queen's health, she had sparked concern after she had called off her Northern Ireland tour and was admitted to the hospital for the first time in eight years.

Earlier she was spotted using a walking cane which sparked concern over her health.