Prince William reveals how happy he and Prince Harry were with Diana’s statue

Duke of Cambridge Prince William, who is barely on speaking terms with younger brother Prince Harry, mentioned him by name during a reception at Kensington Palace recently.
A private reception was held at Kensington Palace to thank donors and friends for the Princess Diana statue earlier this week, according to the OK Magazine.
The report says, during his speech, the Duke of Cambridge also spoke on behalf of his brother Prince Harry and extended gratitude to the donors.
Prince William also revealed how happy he and his brother Prince Harry were with the statue of Princess Diana.
He also mentioned Prince Harry by name, the source told The Sun.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were rumoured to be flying to UK for the said event, however, they did not attend.
The royal siblings had reunited for the unveiling of the statue of their late mother, Princess Diana in July this year.
They had also issued a joint statement after unveiling the statue.
