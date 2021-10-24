 
Sunday October 24, 2021
Alec Baldwin was assured the prop was 'cold gun' before pulling trigger

No charges against have yet been filed against Alec Baldwin in the shooting

Web Desk
October 24, 2021
Alec Baldwin was told the prop gun was 'cold' ahead of shooting

Alec Baldwin was told the prop gun was safe to use, reveals further investigation  into the devastating Rust   tragedy.

A warrant application from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says   that  the film's assistant director Dave Halls did not know that the firearm had live rounds.

He announced that the prop was a 'cold gun' before  Baldwin pulled the trigger,  shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins  dead.

 Director Joel Souza, 48, who was standing behind her, was also wounded.

As of yet, no charges have been filed in the shooting since the case is still in its preliminary state of investigation.

