Joel Souza issues statement after accidental shooting by Alec Baldwin

US star Alec Baldwin shot dead a cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza in a tragic accident involving a prop gun on the set of movie "Rust" in New Mexico.

"I am gutted by the loss of my friend and colleague, Halyna. She was kind, vibrant, incredibly talented, fought for every inch and always pushed me to be better," Souza said in a statement.



According to an affidavit filed by a sheriff's office detective, Baldwin was handed what he believed was a safe or "cold" prop gun during a rehearsal on Thursday, but it contained live rounds when it was fired.



No charges have been filed in the case.



The International Cinematographers Guild planned to hold a candlelight vigil for Hutchins, 42, on Saturday evening in Albuquerque, about 40 miles (64 km) from the ranch. A second vigil was scheduled for Sunday in the Los Angeles area.

