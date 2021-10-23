Britney Spears on watching her sons grow up: 'its bittersweet'

The pop sensation, Britney Spears, has shared that she feels ‘bittersweet’ to see her sons, Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, growing up so fast.

In an emotional post on her Instagram account, the Toxic singer shared three adorable pictures of her now-teenaged sons who, their mother thinks, are about to leave the nest soon.

The 39-year-old singer reflected on the swoon-worthy clicks as, “So bittersweet to see them get older … why can’t they just stay babies forever???”

The Criminal songster who shares the custody of her sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, made clear in her social media post that regardless of where the boys go, ‘they will always be hers’.



