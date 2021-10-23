Meghan Markle blasted for ‘abusing newfound freedom’ after Megxit

Meghan Markle recently came under fire for her deliberately evasive tactics and persistent desire to ‘take advantage’ of her newfound freedom.



This claim’s been made by royal commentator Richard Eden and during his interview on the Palace Confidential podcast, he claimed, "Mark my words, this is the start of a political career for the Duchess of Sussex.”



"I'm sure that the route will begin from here. There's always been a seemless path between lobbying and the political world and they've already started on that.”

"We've long-known that Meghan's been interested in politics, I think she would have found it very frustrating when she was an active member of the Royal Family that she couldn't speak out on issues.”

"She'd previously attacked Donald Trump as a misogynist and said other things about him and now she's free to do so and I think she's going to be taking advantage of that. There's going to be a lot more on this route I think."