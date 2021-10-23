Queen Elizabeth ‘using’ royal duties to ‘fill huge hole’ left by Prince Philip’s passing

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly using her royal duties to ‘fill the huge hole’ that was left by Prince Philip and his passing.



Royal journalist Dawn Neesom made this claim during an interview with the Jeremy Vine panel, "She's 95 years old, she works incredibly hard, she is amazing - I wish I had half her energy at half her age.”

"I'm in awe of the amount of work she's carried out this year, especially since she lost Philip. I mean the man had been by her side literally since she was a young woman.”

"She's given her whole life to it and her example is brilliant, leading by example for her family. If I was her I'd be looking around at the rest of the family going 'I'll carry on a bit longer thank you very much chaps!'.”

"So I'm hoping that she does, God willing and God bless and I hope she really recovers and gets back to work. I think it's also good for her by the way, I think it's probably keeping her going, especially with the huge hole she must have in her life now without Philip."