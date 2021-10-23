Jason Momoa reveals the film he was scared the most to shoot for

Jason Momoa revealed he was scared and intimidated to work for the film Dune.
The Aquaman star said he hadn't felt nervous for working on any other film in his career.
In an interview with Unilad, the 42-year-old said, “It wasn’t necessarily the role. It’s more my fear, nerves of failure in front of my peers and idols.”
Momoa added that being in front of the camera isn’t what spooks him; really, it’s the actors he’s surrounded by on set that he “looks up to.”
The actor said he traveled to real-life locations such as Abu Dhabi to film the first movie of the series.
“In ‘Dune,’ I’m truly in those places,” Momoa revealed, “There’s so many different worlds on this planet, and I’m thankful to go to these spots.”
