The Spice Girls are reportedly trying to get Victoria Beckham to sign off on a joint tour plan

Spice Girls working on ‘roping’ Victoria Beckham for upcoming tour

The Spice Girls are reportedly trying to get Victoria Beckham to join their upcoming tour plans.

The inside scoop on this upcoming chat has been brought to light by Melanie C and during her interview with People (The TV Show) as well as Entertainment Tonight, the group is working hard to get their leader to jump ship.

She was quoted saying, “At the moment, it's only the four of us. We're working on Victoria. She might be sucked into the idea at some point."

"We would love to have her back on stage. In all honesty, I think it's gonna happen. At some point, I think Posh Spice will be back onstage."

The Spice Girls, which consisted of Chrisholm, Beckham Melanie "Mel B" Brown, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell have not been active since their 2019 reunion tour, but at the time the fashion designer declined the invitation to join.

Thus, Melanie believes "This has to happen. We talk about it constantly. We did the shows in 2019, the plan was to continue on.”

"Of course, the world has been in such turmoil, but the plan beyond this is to get out there when it's safe when we can do it.”

Before concluding she added, “What's tough is there are so many artists that want to get out there, and there are only so many venues, so we're all kind of queuing up going, 'I want to! I want to!'"