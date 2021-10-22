Shah Rukh Khan once said 'my name could spoil my children's life'

Shah Rukh Khan once expressed the fear of his name spoiling his children's life

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan who has been stuck in jail since October 3rd, and thus it seems like SRK's fear is finally coming to life.

The superstar finally got the opportunity to visit his son in jail this Thursday, for the first time since his arrest.

The Chenni Express actor seemed quite satisfied after meeting Aryan. However, his ease did not last long since, within a few hours, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrived at SRK’s residence in Mumbai.

Amidst this whole precarious situation getting more confusing, a short clip of SRK’s 2008 interview with German TV channel has resurfaced.

In this old interview, the King Khan is seen expressing, “My name could spoil their (his children's) life and I don't want that to happen.”

While talking about his biggest fear in life at the time, Khan said, “My biggest fear for my family in life especially my kids are that I hope they can live out of my shadow.”

“I don't want them to ever fight that and say oh I'm better than my father and I don't want them to get completely engulfed by it that they don't need to do anything because they're my children,” he expressed.

The Dilwale actor also shared that, “He would like to be known as their father but I would not like them to be known as my children."