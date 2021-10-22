Kim Kardashian gets showered with loving wishes on the event of her 41st birthday celebrations

Kim Kardashian kicks off 41st birthday with a bang: ‘The best dancer!’

Kim Kardashian recently got showered with a number of loving birthday wishes from many well-known names in the entertainment industry.

The singer’s social media was graced by stars like Andrew Fitzsimons and Dave Grutman, Roberto Cavalla, Simon Huck and of course members of the Kardashian tribe like mama Kris Jenner and also Khloé Kardashian etc.

