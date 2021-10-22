 
Friday October 22, 2021
BLACKPINK’s Lisa, DJ Snake, Ozuna, & Megan Thee Stallion rock 'SG' MV

Recently released groovy music video is already making fans go crazy

Entertainment
Web Desk
October 22, 2021
DJ Snake, Ozuna, Blackpink’s Lisa and Megan Thee Stallion's much-awaited  track is finally here and fans can’t help but watch it on rewind!

The music video has officially dropped a month after Ozuna announced  the collaboration  at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Music lovers further rejoiced when DJ Snake confirmed the news on his Twitter handle.  

With its captivating   background scenes  and  Black Pink alum's iconic dance moves, SG is  already setting the YouTube counter hits on fire. 

The powerful and groovy video has been created by Colin Tilley, who is also famous for  directing Justin Bieber’s Stay, Cardi B’s WAP .

