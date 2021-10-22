BLACKPINK’s Lisa, DJ Snake, Ozuna, & Megan Thee Stallion rock 'SG' MV

DJ Snake, Ozuna, Blackpink’s Lisa and Megan Thee Stallion's much-awaited track is finally here and fans can’t help but watch it on rewind!
The music video has officially dropped a month after Ozuna announced the collaboration at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Music lovers further rejoiced when DJ Snake confirmed the news on his Twitter handle.
With its captivating background scenes and Black Pink alum's iconic dance moves, SG is already setting the YouTube counter hits on fire.
The powerful and groovy video has been created by Colin Tilley, who is also famous for directing Justin Bieber’s Stay, Cardi B’s WAP .
'My gift to my hotties,' Meghan Thee Stallion cheers her fans
