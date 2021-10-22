Adele addresses ‘biggest risk in life’ after divorcing Simon Konecki

Adele recently wore her heart on her sleeve and addressed one of her biggest life risks when deciding to divorce Simon Konecki.

For those unversed, Adele announced her separation from the charity CEO fairly recently since the duo share son Angelo.

She touched upon these heartbreaking moments during a candid interview with Vogue.

There she started off by sharing one of her biggest life risks in life and admitted that it happened while “leaving my marriage.”

She even turned the 72-question tradition on its head during her interview, citing that 72 just wasn’t enough for fans to get to know her deeper.

Later into the interview, the singer dished over topics such as her younger love life and musical ambitions.

When asked if she’d pursue music if she wasn’t a singer Adele admitted, “I like to think I still would be doing small little gigs in pubs and clubs on my guitar, even though I’m sure nothing will come and see me.” (sic)

But that isn’t her only dream, she also shocked the interviewer when she revealed, “I really want it to be an English teacher before all this happened. So I’d like to think that I’d be doing that.”