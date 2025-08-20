Dua Lipa reveals how she developed deep love for reading

Dua Lipa has recently revealed how she developed deep love for reading books.

The Levitating hit-maker shared that her love for reading began at an early age in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“It was such a big part of my childhood,” said the 29-year-old.

Dua continued that there was a big bookshop. It was at the O2 Centre on Finchley Road in London, and there was a kids’ section.

The Cold Heart crooner recalled that she and her mother, Anesa would spend her weekends sitting in the children’s section, “reading her books, and I would just spend all day in there reading my books. I think books allow us to slow down a little bit”.

Interestingly, Dua also mentioned that her love for reading was instilled by her parents and her paternal grandfather, who was a renowned historian in Kosovo, from an early age.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Grammy winner discussed her visit to a book club in a women’s prison in the United Kingdom as a part of the Booker Prize Foundation’s Books Unlocked program.

Reflecting on her experience, Dua disclosed that there was one lady in there who was about 52-year-old and she said to her, “Had I may be read books sooner in my life, maybe I wouldn’t be here, because reading books has really made me understand people and humans and emotions”.

“Reading opens you up to the world. And it makes the world so much smaller,” admitted the songstress.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa runs her own Service95 Book Club.