Princess Andre conscious of mum Katie Price's portrayal in feud with Peter

Princess Andre has shared why she does not feel it appropriate to comment on her father Peter and mother Katie Price's long-standing feud following their split 16 years ago.

The rising star, who has recently landed her solo project, The Princess Diaries addressed the situation after tensions escalated when Peter, 52, issued a statement accusing Katie of spreading 'baseless lies' over the last 16 years.

He insisted that he has remained silent only for the sake of their children. However, when Princess was asked if she would you ever contact your mum to discuss the matter, she replied: 'No, she says, it's not worth it. Mum can be annoyed about something and then we send each other a message and we are fine,' she told The Guardian

During the interview, Princess also said she does not want to paint her mum in a bad light, adding that Katie is 'more stable' than she has been in years.

Princess said: 'This is going to come across really bad. It's like talking about how Mum's amess and Dad is stable. Right now, Mum is completely different to show she was four years ago.'

Her comments follow her earlier admission about frightening experiences while living in her mother's infamous 'Mucky Mansion.'

Princess revealed she had 'bad experiences' there:

'It was a really scary house. A lot went on there. So I didn't really like it.'

Katie herself has previously admitted to being a victim of attacks on her home. She also claimed that the house was haunted by the spirit of a small child, and several of her pets tragically died there. The family eventually moved out of the £2 million home last May.