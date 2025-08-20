Doechii cancels festival performances in Europe without explanation

Grammy-winning rapper and singer Doechii has abruptly pulled out of three European festival performances.

The musician was scheduled to perform at Rock en Seine in France on August 21, All Points East in London on August 23, and Forwards Festival in Bristol on August 24.

The festivals shared statements on Instagram, expressing their disappointment and apologising to fans. Rock en Seine wrote, "She's an incredible performer and like all her fans, we were looking forward to seeing her in Paris. Due to programming changes for Thursday, August 21, those who have purchased tickets for this date will be contacted by email as soon as possible."

All Points East apologised to fans, saying, "We’re very sorry to announce that Doechii will no longer be performing at her upcoming shows. She is an incredible artist, and, like all of her fans, we were hugely excited to see her on stage. All Points East has an amazing line-up including RAYE, Tyla, JADE, Jyoty, Nao and many more, and it’s set to be a truly unforgettable day."

Forwards Festival also expressed their disappointment, stating, "She is an incredible artist and we were as excited as you were to bring her to our hometown of Bristol. We are so proud of this year’s Sunday lineup, with three amazing female headliners in Jorja Smith, The Last Dinner Party and Olivia Dean gracing our stage, as well as a plethora of other amazing musical talent across the day."

No reason has been given for Doechii's cancellations, and her team has not publicly commented on the matter.

Despite the cancellations, Doechii's "Live From the Swamp Tour" is still scheduled to start on October 14 in Chicago, with dates in major cities like Atlanta, Houston, and Boston before wrapping up on November 10 in Seattle.